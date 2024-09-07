Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of September 2-6.

° I was hoping we’d see new Macs in October, but MacRumors says it will be November before they arrive. The report says it’s likely that they will be announced in late October and be available in early-to-mid November.

° The upcoming M4-equipped Mac mini will reportedly have five USB-C ports but lose the old-school USB-A connectors.

° A new low-end iPad Magic Keyboard may be coming next year.

° A newly granted Apple patent hints at the return of the controversial Touch Bar.

° Apple has reportedly laid off around 120 workers from three of its retail stores in Spain.

° An iPad Pro will never become my main computing device until it runs macOS.

° Apple will reportedly offer silicon cases to accommodate a new “Capture” button on some iPhone 16 models

° Parks Associates’ newest Consumer Insights Dashboard reveals that in the first quarter of this year, HP overtook Apple in laptop sales for the first time since 2020.

° After nearly two years of contract bargaining, unionized Apple store workers held their first informational picket Tuesday outside of Penn Square Mall in Oklahoma City.

° Production for upcoming iPhone 16 lineup is projected to surpass 86 million units.

° Apple has announced plans to introduce the “Find My” network in Korea in the spring of 2025.

° Fight for the Future — a nonprofit advocacy group in the area of digital rights — has joined a group of more than 40 civil society groups and experts calling on Apple CEO Tim Cook to stop censoring VPN (Virtual Private Network) apps in Russia.

° Apple leads the 5G handset shipments globally, accounting for more than 25% share.

° Apple is adding eight new games to its evolving collection of more than 200 titles on its Apple Arcade gaming service.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related