Twelve South has announced a new PlugBug with Find My support. The company says it’s the world’s first power supply with Find My.

If your PlugBug charger is misplaced, borrowed, or buried in your suitcase, just launch the Find My app on your iPhone or MacBook to track it down. The PlugBug boasts a GaN-powered, ultra slim design for travel.

You can choose from a 50W charger that powers up two devices simultaneously, or the 120W option that can power up devices for the whole family. You can pre-order it now.

The PlugBug 50W costs US$69.99; the 120W model is $119.99. It’s expected to ship the week of September 16.

