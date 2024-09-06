Satechi has announced three upgraded slim multi-port adapters: the 4-in-1 Slim Multi-Port Adapter 4K, 6-in-1 USB-C Slim Multi-Port Adapter, and 7-in-1 USB-C Slim Multi-Port Adapter with Ethernet.

Each adapter features an aluminum enclosure with a tangle-free braided cable and a reinforced neck. Each adapter combines multiple ports into one compact device.

Satechi’s 4-in-1 Slim Multi-Port Adapter 4K, 6-in-1 USB-C Slim Multi-Port Adapter, 7-in-1 USB-C Slim Multi-Port Adapter with Ethernet will be available on September 26 on Satechi.net for US$59.99, $69.99, and $79.99, respectively. They’ll be offered in spade grey, silver, and black models.

