° From MacRumors: Dwindling stock leading up to Apple’s iPhone 16 event on September 9 has many people wondering if Apple is about to pull the plug on FineWoven for good.

° From iMore: Microsoft’s Copilot+ PC gaming disaster is just one more reason to buy a Mac — here’s what happened this time.

° From 10News: For Rachel Manalo, her Apple watch took an EKG she says helped save her and her baby’s life.

° From the PayPal Newsroom: The PayPal Debit Card can now be added to the Apple Wallet app and used with Apple Pay in stores and online.

° From AppleInsider: Target has become the first retailer to offer curbside pickup through CarPlay.

° From Cult of Mac: The new unveiled Lockly Zeno smart locks are its first ones to work with Apple Home and Home Key for use with the iPhone and Apple Watch.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the panel of Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Eric Bolden, Jeff Gamet, Marty Jencius, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, and Web Bixby discuss how smart watch use has spread, with the Apple Watch leading the pack.

