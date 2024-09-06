A new Apple Card promotion lets you get up to $200 Daily Cash for your family.

Here’s what Apple says in an email to Apple Card holders: Apple Card Family1 lets you share the great features and benefits of Apple Card with anyone you call family. Add up to five new users to your account by September 17 and they get extra Daily Cash. A new Co-Owner2 receives $100 Daily Cash when they spend $100+ in their first 30 days. New Participants3 receive $25 Daily Cash when they spend $25+ in their first 30 days. That’s up to $200 Daily Cash when you add a Co-Owner and four Participants.

