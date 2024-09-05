Apple has announced that it’s adding eight new games to its evolving collection of more than 200 titles on its Apple Arcade gaming service.

Today, the service welcomes three new titles: NFL Retro Bowl ’25, the first NFL-licensed game on the service; Monster Train+; and Apple Vision Pro spatial title Puzzle Sculpt. Other new titles are Balatro+, NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition, Food Truck Pup+, Furistas Cat Cafe+, and Smash Hit+.

Apple Arcade is available for US$6.99 per month with a one-month free trial. Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV receive three months of Apple Arcade for free.

Apple Arcade is also part of Apple One’s Individual ($19.95), Family ($25.95.), and Premier ($37.95) monthly plans, with a one-month free trial. Arcade Originals are playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. App Store Greats are available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Vision Pro.

An Apple Arcade subscription gives a family of up to six unlimited access to all the games in its catalog. Availability for the 200+ titles across devices varies based on hardware and software compatibility. Some content may not be available in all areas.

