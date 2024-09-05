Apple has announced plans to introduce the “Find My” network in Korea in the spring of 2025.

Users in Korea will then be able to use the Find My app to find their Apple devices and personal belongings with their personal information protected, and check the location of friends and family.

Find My allows users to easily locate their Apple devices, as well as their belongings with AirTag or Find My network accessories. If you lose your device or belongings, you can use the Find My app on your iPhone, iPad, Mac or the Find Devices and Find Items apps on your Apple Watch to find your location on a map, get directions to that location, and play a sound when you approach nearby to make it easy to find.

Also, through Find My, users can share their location with friends and family to find and keep in touch with each other more easily. If you need to find a friend in a crowded train station or a crowded park, iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro users can be guided to where your friend is located through the Precision Finding feature.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related