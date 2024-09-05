Apple has released a new firmware update — its first —- for the Beats Studio Buds +. There are no release notes about what the update entails.

The firmware update for the Beats Studio + are delivered over-the-air. Firmware will be installed while the Beats headphones are charging and are in Bluetooth range of an iPhone, iPad, or Mac that’s connected to Wi-Fi. On Android devices, users will need to download the Beats app for Android and connect the Android device to a power outlet to initiate a firmware update.

