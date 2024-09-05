Apple will open new retail store at the Mall of Scandinavia near Stockholm, Sweden on Friday, September 20.

Apple now has three retail stores in the country. The tech giant closed its retail store at the Väla Centrum shopping mall near Helsingborg, Sweden in July.

By my count, the opening of the retail store will bring the global total of Apple stores to 521, including Mumbai, London, Dubai, Vienna, and New York. As of now, the tech giant has 272 physical stores in the US, 45 in China, 39 in the United Kingdom, 28 in Canada, 22 in Australia, 20 in France, and now two in India – Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in New Delhi.

