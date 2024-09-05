Global 5G handset shipments grew 20% year-over-year in the first half of 2024 as 5G penetrated lower price segments, reports Counterpoint Research. And Apple led the 5G handset shipments globally, accounting for more than 25% share, notes the research group.

The share of 5G handset shipments in overall shipments crossed 50% for the first time in the first half of 2024. India overtook the US in 5G shipments in to become the second-biggest 5G handset market. Among the top five countries, India grew the fastest.

Apple’s 5G handset shipments were driven by strong shipments of the iPhone 15 series and 14 series. Samsung followed in the second position, capturing more than 21% share, driven by the Galaxy A series and S24 series.

Apple and Samsung took five spots each in the top-10 list for 5G models in the first half of 2024, with Apple taking the top four spots. Xiaomi took the third spot, with India being its major driver.

