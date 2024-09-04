The U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports that its officers seized over $100,000 in Apple products in New Castle, Delaware, on August 26 that were being smuggled to China.

The shipment included 469 new Apple products, including 168 Apple iPads, 59 Apple Watch Ultras, and 242 Apple AirPods with a combined domestic value of $103.016. CBP officers discovered the new Apple products in an export air delivery parcel being shipped from Newport, Delaware. The parcel was manifested as “iPhone return for repair,” with a declared value of $3,000.

The shipment of undeclared and undervalued products violated United States export laws. Exports must include a complete manifest and a truthful value declaration to ensure that all exports comply with applicable laws. CBP officers seized the Apple products, says Erik Kelling, CBP’s Port Director for the Port of Wilmington, Delaware.

