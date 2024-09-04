Season four of “Slow Horses” debuts today on Apple TV+.

You can now view the first episode of the new season of the Emmy Award-nominated and BAFTA Award-winning series “Slow Horses,” starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman. And a new episode will arrive weekly every Wednesday through October 9 on Apple TV+.

Here’s how the series is described: “Slow Horses” is a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House. Season four opens with a bombing that detonates personal secrets, rocking the already unstable foundations of Slough House.

Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but misanthropic leader of the spies who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes and who frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world. The returning ensemble cast also includes Academy Award nominee Kristin Scott Thomas, BAFTA Scotland Award winner Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan and Academy Award nominee Pryce. Screen Actors Guild Award winner Hugo Weaving, BAFTA Award winner Joanna Scanlan, Irish Film & Television Award winner Ruth Bradley, Tom Brooke and James Callis join “Slow Horses” in season four.

