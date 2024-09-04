Apple, which ranked second in global smartphone market share, manufactured around 44.1 million smartphones in the second quarter.

This figure represents an 8% decline from the previous quarter but shows a 5% year-over-year increase, reports TrendForce. The uptick is largely due to proactive inventory stocking in anticipation of the 618 shopping festival in China, according to the research group.

“The company’s strategy of reducing prices in the Chinese market has been successful and is likely to drive production in the third quarter,” says TrendForce. “Apple is also gearing up to unveil four new models in September, with production for these upcoming devices in 2024 projected to surpass 86 million units—an almost 8% jump from the previous year.”

