Chris Black is expanding his relationship with Legendary Television. Black, who co-developed and is currently showrunning Season 2 of Legendary’s “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,”has signed a two-year overall deal with the studio, reports Deadline.

Under the pact, Black will write the pilot for one of the “Monarch” spin-off series for Legendary and Apple TV+. In April Apple TV+ announced that its Monsterverse series “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,” from Legendary Entertainment, had been renewed for a second season.

On the heels of its monstrous success, Apple TV+ had also struck a new multi-series deal with Legendary Entertainment, which includes a second season of “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,” and multiple spinoff series based on the franchise.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related