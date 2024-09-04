The launch of the upcoming iPhone 16 “is clouded in China by competitive pressure from local players and uncertainty over when the country might get access to its Apple Intelligence feature,” analysts tell the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Hours after the US consumer electronics giant is expected to launch its iPhone 16 line-up on September 9, California time, Huawei Technologies will have its own event, where it is expected to unveil its “tri-fold” smartphone with two hinges. Richard Yu Chengdong, the chairman of Huawei’s global business group, said the company will launch “the most leading, innovative, and disruptive” product at the event scheduled for September 10, China time.

Apple has already been facing mounting pressure in China, one of the company’s most important markets, and recently fell out of the top five vendors by shipments. The SCMP says its challenges could be exacerbated with the iPhone 16 given uncertainty around its ability to offer Apple Intelligence in the country.

“iPhone will continue to see erosion [of its market share] in the premium segment by Huawei and other Chinese brands,” said Ivan Lam, senior analyst at consultancy Counterpoint Research, told the SCMP.

Apple Intelligence will be deeply integrated into the upcoming updates of macOS, iOS, and iPadOS. It harnesses the power of Apple silicon to understand and create language and images, take action across apps, and draw from personal context to simplify and accelerate everyday tasks. Here are all the features of Apple Intelligence as listed by Apple in a press release.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related