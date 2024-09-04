As noted by MacRumors, Apple Music has introduced five new mood stations that allow you to shuffle through songs fitting for a certain mood. They are:
- Feel Good: Happy music with a positive vibe
- Energy: Upbeat music to get you moving
- Relax: Music that helps you find peace in the moment
- Focus: Music to help you lock-in to the task at hand
- Feeling Blue: Moody music that helps you lean into feeling down
These five new stations join the “Love” and “Heartbreak” stations that launched earlier this year. The stations are available to Apple Music subscribers worldwide in the Music app under Home → Find Your Mood.
Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today