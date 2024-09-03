Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites:

° From the Wall Street Journal (a subscription is required to read the article): As lawmakers debate how to regulate teen smartphone use, Apple is pushing back on efforts for it to enforce age restrictions.

° From The MacObserver: Apple could be hit with billions in new taxes as Canada moves forward with its controversial Digital Services Tax (DST), despite objections from the United States.

° From iMore: The Brazilian Supreme Court demanded Apple remove the “X” app from its App Store, but has now softened its stance.

° From MacRumors: Spotify blames Apple for the loss of the iPhone volume button control of connected devices.

° From 9to5Mac: California passes a controversial bill regulating AI model training.

° From AppleInsider: EU antitrust chief & Apple foe Margrethe Vestager is out after 10 years.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Charlotte Henry and host Chuck Joiner discuss the anticipated return of “Ted Lasso” and the implications of confirmed cast members, alongside the uncertainty of Jason Sudeikis’s role.

