Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of August 26-30.

° Apple’s upcoming M4-based RAMs expected to come with at least 16GB of RAM, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports in his latest “Power On” newsletter.

° I doubt that the upcoming update of the 24-inch iMac (expected this year with an M4 processor) will offer a display with 120Hz, but if Apple upgraded it to 75Hz that would be nice.

° Apple’s “It’s Glowtime” event will be held on Monday, September 9. Expect new iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods to be unveiled.

° BenQ has launched its MA Series, which it says the industry’s first monitors especially designed for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air users.

° HITN, a Spanish-language public media network, is donating 200 iPads to organizations in underserved neighborhoods, focusing not only on schools, but also on community centers, and nursing homes in NYC’s five boroughs.

° Kevan Parekh will replace Luca Maestri as Apple’s chief financial officer.

° We might see an Apple Watch X introduced at Apple’s September 9 “It’s Glowtime” event.

° The patent infringement lawsuit battle between Shanghai Xiao-I and Apple concludes with a verdict coming soon.

° Chinese regulators plan to ban sales of certain types of wireless chargers, including some from Apple.

° Apple has struck a deal with Airtel to provide the Indian telecom giant’s subscribers with exclusive offers for Apple Music.

° Apple should be investing more in its Apple Books and Apple News services, not less.

° Apple is shutting down its Data Operations Annotations team in San Diego, , affecting 121 employees, and relocating its operations to Austin, Texas.

° iPhone sales are up 1% annually in the MEA region in quarter two.

° Apple’s supply chain has reportedly started mass production of MacBook Pros with M4 processors.

° Overall, 41% of Mac mini buyers are under 24 years old or over 65 years old, according to a new report from CIRP.

° Apple’s global revenues are expected to cross the $400-billion mark for the first time in 2024, according to Counterpoint Research’s latest projections.

° Apple has 49% of the global smartwatch market as of quarter two of 2024.

° The University of Wisconsin’s bid for a new trial was rebuffed by a U.S. appeals court in a long-running dispute between the school and Apple.

° Apple could top annual smartphone shipments in 2025 thanks to Apple Intelligence.

° The bad news: Apple smartphone sales were down in July. The good news: the iPhone 15 Pro is selling well.

° Apple is in talks to invest in artificial intelligence company OpenAI, according to the The Wall Street Journal.

