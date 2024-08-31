Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of August 26-30.
° Apple’s upcoming M4-based RAMs expected to come with at least 16GB of RAM, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports in his latest “Power On” newsletter.
° I doubt that the upcoming update of the 24-inch iMac (expected this year with an M4 processor) will offer a display with 120Hz, but if Apple upgraded it to 75Hz that would be nice.
° Apple’s “It’s Glowtime” event will be held on Monday, September 9. Expect new iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods to be unveiled.
° BenQ has launched its MA Series, which it says the industry’s first monitors especially designed for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air users.
° HITN, a Spanish-language public media network, is donating 200 iPads to organizations in underserved neighborhoods, focusing not only on schools, but also on community centers, and nursing homes in NYC’s five boroughs.
° Kevan Parekh will replace Luca Maestri as Apple’s chief financial officer.
° We might see an Apple Watch X introduced at Apple’s September 9 “It’s Glowtime” event.
° The patent infringement lawsuit battle between Shanghai Xiao-I and Apple concludes with a verdict coming soon.
° Chinese regulators plan to ban sales of certain types of wireless chargers, including some from Apple.
° Apple has struck a deal with Airtel to provide the Indian telecom giant’s subscribers with exclusive offers for Apple Music.
° Apple should be investing more in its Apple Books and Apple News services, not less.
° Apple is shutting down its Data Operations Annotations team in San Diego, , affecting 121 employees, and relocating its operations to Austin, Texas.
° iPhone sales are up 1% annually in the MEA region in quarter two.
° Apple’s supply chain has reportedly started mass production of MacBook Pros with M4 processors.
° Overall, 41% of Mac mini buyers are under 24 years old or over 65 years old, according to a new report from CIRP.
° Apple’s global revenues are expected to cross the $400-billion mark for the first time in 2024, according to Counterpoint Research’s latest projections.
° Apple has 49% of the global smartwatch market as of quarter two of 2024.
° The University of Wisconsin’s bid for a new trial was rebuffed by a U.S. appeals court in a long-running dispute between the school and Apple.
° Apple could top annual smartphone shipments in 2025 thanks to Apple Intelligence.
° The bad news: Apple smartphone sales were down in July. The good news: the iPhone 15 Pro is selling well.
° Apple is in talks to invest in artificial intelligence company OpenAI, according to the The Wall Street Journal.
