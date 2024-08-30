Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites:

° From Cult of Mac: Contrary to popular opinion, Apple appears to be ahead in AI — and in some cases seems far in front of the competition. The revelation comes from an Apple white paper that hasn’t gotten much attention, but should.

° From Business Insider: Apple will surpass Nvidia as the top AI stock in 2025, Citi predicts. The AI trade is shifting to devices from infrastructure, benefiting Apple’s upcoming iPhone 16 cycle, Citi said.

° From AppleInsider: Big-name publishers are refusing to let Apple Intelligence train with their data.

° From Wired: Apple has blocked some developers from using Sign in with Apple.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple Intelligence no longer requires setting the device region to the US.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related