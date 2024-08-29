Apple is plans new films captured in Apple Immersive Video that will debut exclusively on Apple Vision Pro in the weeks ahead.

Apple Immersive Video is a storytelling format that leverages 3D video recorded in 8K with a 180-degree field of view and Spatial Audio to transport viewers to the center of the action.

According to 9to5Mac, On September 6, Apple will debut a new “4 Minutes Inside Super Bowl LVIII” short film next Friday. This will take fans back to Allegiant Stadium for the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. Also coming that same day are, per 9to5Mac:

° The second episode of “Boundless,” a series that invites viewers “to experience once-in-a-lifetime trips from wherever they are.”

° The second episode of “Wild Life,” the nature documentary series that brings viewers up close to some of the most charismatic creatures on the planet.

° “Elevated,” an aerial travel series that whisks viewers around iconic vistas from staggering heights.

About the Vision Pro

Demos of the Apple Vision Pro at Apple Stores in the U.S. can be reserved on Apple.com. To reserve a free Vision Pro demo online, go here, then follow the steps to book an appointment at your local Apple Store.

Pricing for the Vision Pro starts at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts are available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

