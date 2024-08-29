Apple TV+‘s thriller series Down Cemetery Road, based on the book from Slow Horses‘ Mick Herron, has added 10 to its cast, reports Deadline.

Newcomers include BAFTA winner Adeel Akhtar (Fool Me Once), Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Femme), Emmy nominee Tom Goodman-Hill (Baby Reindeer), BAFTA winner Darren Boyd (Trying), Tom Riley (The Woman in the House), SAG Award nominee Adam Godley (The Great), Sinead Matthews (Hullraisers), Ken Nwosu (The Winter King), Fehinti Balogun (A Gentleman in Moscow) and Aiysha Hart (We Are Lady Parts).

As previously announced, Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson lead the ensemble.

Here’s how ‘Down Cemetery Road’ is described: When a house explodes in a quiet Oxford suburb and a girl disappears in the aftermath, neighbor Sarah Tucker becomes obsessed with finding her and enlists the help of private investigator Zoë Boehm. Zoë and Sarah suddenly find themselves in a complex conspiracy that reveals that people long believed dead are still among the living, while the living are fast joining the dead.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related