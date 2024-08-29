Apple says that Apple Sports — the free app for iPhone that gives sports fans access to real-time scores, stats, and more — has a new way for fans to stay up to date with the NFL and college football seasons.

New updates for NFL and college football games include enhancements to play-by-play, offering access to scoring drives presented alongside the view of every game play. Additionally, a new dynamic drive tracker lets fans visualize where the ball is on the field at any time.

As with other leagues in Apple Sports, fans can follow their favorite teams to ensure those games are just a tap away. For college football, fans can now follow the top 25, updated weekly, in addition to any of their favorite teams and conferences. Every game will also feature real-time scores, stats, and live betting odds, similar to all other leagues in the app.

Apple says that with the upcoming iOS 18 and watchOS 11, the Apple Sports app will offer Live Activities for all teams and leagues available in the app for the first time r, delivering live scores and play-by-play at a quick glance to a user’s iPhone and Apple Watch Lock Screens.

Coming in an app update later this year, Apple Sports will also introduce a new drop-down navigation for the main scorecard views,; the goal is to make it even faster to switch between My Leagues, My Teams, and users’ feeds for favorited leagues. A new enhanced search makes it easier to view matches for leagues fans do not currently follow, according to Apple.

Apple Sports delivers scores, updates, betting data, and more all season long for the following leagues:

NFL

NCAAF

MLS

MLB

NBA

WNBA

NCAA basketball (men’s and women’s)

NHL

NWSL

Premier League

Bundesliga

LaLiga

Liga MX

Ligue 1

Serie A

Additional leagues will become available on Apple Sports over time, including Champions League and Europa League, beginning with the league phase in September.

