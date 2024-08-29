The US smartphone market’s sales grew 5% year-over-year (YoY) in July driven mainly by Samsung and Motorola, according to Counterpoint Research’s latest US Smartphone Channel Share Tracker.

Apple’s sales were down 4% YoY on prepaid channel weakness but the iPhone 15 Pro saw a healthy jump on its predecessor, notes the research group.

“Although overall sell-through was down, unit sales of the high-value, high-margin iPhone 15 Pro were up in double digits. The changing mix favoring Pro models has been an ongoing theme and something we are focusing on as we head into September announcements and earnings season,” says Counterpoint Research Director Jeff Fieldhack.

Samsung’s sales increased by almost a quarter YoY, driven by strong Galaxy A15 5G sales and a bump from an early foldables launch. Motorola increased 42% YoY primarily due to improved performances from the Moto G Play 2024, Moto G 5G 2024 and Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 compared to their 2023 counterparts.

