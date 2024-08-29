Apple has posted the eighth developer betas of macOS Sequoia, iOS 18, iPadOS 18, tvOS 18, watchOS 11, and visionOS 2.

Interestingly, Apple also provided developers with the third betas of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 to continue testing Apple Intelligence features.

Registered developers can download the betas via Apple’s developer portal. Or they can be downloaded over-the-air once the proper configuration profile has been installed from the Developer Center.

