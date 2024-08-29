Apple Original Films has announced that Ridley Scott’s “Napoleon: The Director’s Cut,” featuring 48 minutes of new, never-before-seen footage from the Academy Award-nominated historical action epic, is now available to stream globally on Apple TV+.

The film was recognized with three Academy Award nominations for Best Visual Effects, Best Production Design and Best Costume Design. The film also received BAFTA Award nominations for Outstanding British Film, Best Costume Design, Best Make Up & Hair and Best Special Visual Effects.

“Napoleon: The Director’s Cut” stars Joaquin Phoenix as the French emperor and military leader. The film is a personal look at Napoleon’s origins and swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine, played by Vanessa Kirby.

The director’s cut delves deeper into Josephine’s origin story and features more extravagant costumes, new larger-than-life sets and the previously unreleased Battle of Marengo scene. The audience is also given more details about Napoleon’s demise, from his attempted assassination to his failed invasion of Russia.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related