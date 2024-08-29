Addigy — creator of thesolution built for live, real-time, and continuously connected Apple device management — has announced immediate availability of new Apple Intelligence controls.

The controls, which are live now in Addigy MDM, give IT admins and MSPs the ability to test enabling and disabling Apple Intelligence across their devices before AI is embedded in the public fall OS releases. This pre-zero-day (pre-Apple AI launch) support exemplifies the company’s unique commitment to helping customers prepare for new Apple developments, including its next-generation declarative device management protocol, while ensuring device security and compliance.

Apple has stated that macOS 15, iOS 18, and iPadOS 18 and their later versions will include Apple Intelligence. To help enterprise customers address potential data security and compliance concerns, these OSes will also include features for disabling AI on devices, as well as preventing end users from enabling it. To use these functions, businesses must have a Mobile Device Management solution.

“While Apple Intelligence is an exciting development, many organizations are rightly concerned about potential impacts. Some don’t allow AI on devices,” says Addigy CEO Jason Dettbarn. “Others want to fully understand its implications before deciding when, or even whether, to enable it – and they don’t want to risk waiting until AI ships to try managing it.”

Organizations in Apple’s AppleSeed for IT program have access to Apple Intelligence beta versions. Dettbarn says Addigy customers can use their existing Addigy MDM along with Apple’s AI beta to control functions in these places:

On new iPhone, Mac, and iPad devices ADE Keys: during Automated Device Enrollment

On existing Apple devices Login Window Keys: On device login for a new user accountcreated after an upgrade to the above-mentioned OS versions Restrictions Profile: On Settings.app on the device, if end users go to the Apple Intelligence settings



