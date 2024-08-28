You can now transfer a copy of your Apple Music playlists to YouTube Music, Apple notes in a new support document.

And when you transfer playlists to YouTube Music, they aren’t deleted from Apple Music. Apple says that the transfer process typically takes a few minutes, although it might take up to several hours depending on the number of playlists that you’re transferring.

This service is available to Apple account holders where Apple Music is available. It isn’t available for child accounts or Managed Apple ID accounts. Before you can transfer, You need an active Apple Music or iTunes Match subscription and an active YouTube Music account.

