Smartphone shipments in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region grew 3% year-over-year (YoY) in quarter two (Q2) of 2024, according to the latest research from Counterpoint’s Market Monitor Service.

Apple moved to the fourth spot, behind Samsung, Transsion Group, and Xiaomi. However, iPhone sales remained mostly flat, growing just 1% annually.

Counterpoint says Apple introduced substantial promotions and discounts to gain a temporary boost during a typically slow quarter. Plus, the soon-to-be-launched iPhone 16 series is expected to perform better, as the company continues to broaden channel penetration in the region, notes the research group.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related