Apple TV+ has renewed its hit comedy series “Acapulco,” from Lionsgate Television, for a fourth season.

The news of the renewal comes on the heels of “Acapulco” becoming this year’s Imagen Award most-nominated series, landing nine nominations in total, including Best Comedy; Best Actor Enrique Arrizon; Best Supporting Actors Damián Alcázar, Carlos Corona and Eugenio Derbez; Best Supporting Actresses Vanessa Bauche, Camila Perez and Regina Reynoso; as well as Best Music Supervision for Film or Television.

The first three seasons are now streaming on Apple TV+.

About Apple TV+

