Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for “La Maison,” the upcoming French-language family drama set within an iconic Paris-based high-fashion atelier.

A behind-the-scenes look at the contemporary, ever-evolving world of fashion and aspirational French elegance and luxury, “La Maison” follows two illustrious, dysfunctional and powerful rival families as they vie for dominance in the cutthroat world of high fashion. The 10-episode original series will make its global debut with the first two episodes on Friday, September 20, 2024 on Apple TV+, followed by one episode weekly on Fridays through November 15, 2024.

Here’s how the series is described: High fashion meets high stakes in this behind-the-curtain look at how an iconic fashion house is thrown into scandal and reinvention by a viral video featuring star designer Vincent Ledu (Lambert Wilson), leaving his family’s iconic and legendary haute couture house, LEDU, hanging by a thread. Perle Foster (Amira Casar), Vincent’s former muse who is still in his shadow, teams up with visionary next-generation designer Paloma Castel (Zita Hanrot) to save, evolve and renew the century-old Maison LEDU. Taking advantage of Vincent’s demise, Diane Rovel (Carole Bouquet), the ruthless CEO of the powerful Rovel luxury group, launches an offensive to acquire what she sees as her most important prize: Maison LEDU. To achieve her goal, anything is fair game, as this is more than acquiring just another brand — it’s about revenge.

“La Maison” stars seven-time César Award nominee Wilson (“De Gaulle”), César Award nominee Casar (“Call Me by Your Name”), Best Actress César Award winner Bouquet (“En thérapie”), Most Promising Actress César Award winner Hanrot (“Fatima”), Most Promising Actor César Award winner Pierre Deladonchamps (“Stranger by the Lake”), Best Actor in a Supporting Role César Award winner Antoine Reinartz (“Anatomy of a Fall”), four-time César Award nominee Anne Consigny (“Elle”), César Award nominee Florence Loiret Caille (“The Bureau”), rising star Ji-Min Park (“Return to Seoul”) and Most Promising Actor César Award nominee Corentin Fila (“Being 17”).

Based on an original idea by Alex Berger, who serves as executive producer, the series is created by showrunners José Caltagirone and Valentine Milville and directed by award-winning directors Fabrice Gobert (“The Returned”) and Daniel Grou (“Lupin”). Emmanuelle Bouilhaguet also serves as executive producer. “La Maison” is a TOA – The Originals of America production in conjunction with multi-award-winning studio TOP – The Originals Productions (“The Bureau” / “Le Bureau des Légendes”).’

