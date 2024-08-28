In addition to cuts in its Apple Books and Apple News divisions, Apple is shutting down its Data Operations Annotations team in San Diego, affecting 121 employees, and relocating its operations to Austin, Texas.

According to The MacObserver, Apple’s strategy is to consolidate its artificial intelligence (AI) efforts and enhance the development of Siri. Employees have until the end of February to decide whether to relocate to Austin.

Apple is offering a $7,000 stipend to employees who agree to move by the end of June. The MacObserver says those who choose not to relocate will receive severance pay, including four weeks of pay plus an additional week for each year of service, along with six months of health insurance.

According to Blockchain News, the decision to unify its U.S. Data Operations Annotations teams in Austin is seen as a strategic move by Apple to streamline its operations. This consolidation is expected to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the team, which plays a critical role in improving the accuracy and functionality of Siri and other Apple services powered by machine learning, the article adds

