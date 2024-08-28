Canalys anticipates double-digit growth in smartwatch shipments in the second half 2024, driven by new offerings from Apple, Samsung and Google.

Apple is expected to announce new Apple Watches along with the iPhone 16 line-up at its September 9 “It’s Glowtime” event — and possibly an “Apple Watch X.”

Canalys says Apple had 48% of the global wearable band shipments in the second quarter of 2024. According to Canalys’ latest findings, global wearable band shipments grew 0.2% in Q2 2024 to 44.3 million devices. Basic watches continued to drive the market, with shipments up 6% year on year, largely thanks to Huawei and Xiaomi. Basic watches accounted for 48% of the wearable band market, their highest share yet.

Smartwatch shipments remained static compared with quarter three of 2023, as the positive momentum from Samsung, Garmin, Huawei and Google offset Apple’s decline. Basic band shipments continued on their downward trend, falling 14% year on year.

