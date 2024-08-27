Twelve South has introduced the ButterFly SE, an ultra-compact charging duo designed for travel.

It allows you to power up iPhone and Apple Watch or AirPods at the same time from just one outlet. You can use it with any 30W wall adapter (not included).

You can easily stow it when it’s not being used. And it doubles as a hands-free viewing stand for iPhone or Apple Watch.

You can pre-order the ButterFly SE for US$99.99. It’s available in black, white, or pink.

