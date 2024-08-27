Chinese regulators plan to ban sales of certain types of wireless chargers, including some from Apple, reports the South China Morning Post.

The updated radio frequency management regulations from China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, which come into effect on September 1, state that only three frequency bands will be recognized for mobile and portable wireless charging equipment: 100-148.5kHz, 6765-6795kHz, and 13553-13567kHz. In addition, rated transmission power shall not exceed 80W.

The rules are expected to impact Apple’s wireless charging products, since the company’s 15W wireless charging feature is based on the Apple-owned MagSafe and Qi2 standards, both of which operate at 360kHz, a frequency that is out of the allowed range, says the SCMP.

MagSafe is a magnetic technology from Apple, built into the internal engineering of iPhone 15/14/13/12 models (and, almost certainly, the upcoming iPhone 16 line-up). Originally created as a safety feature for MacBook charging cords, the tech was incorporated into the iPhone 15/14/13/12 to create a new ecosystem of accessories for easy attachment and faster wireless charging.

The iPhone currently only supports wireless charging gear using 7.5W-rated transmission power, which works at the 127.7 kHz operating frequency, according to Apple’s website in China, which means charging time will be much longer compared to devices with higher transmission power.

