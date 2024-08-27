Apple has struck a deal with Airtel to provide the Indian telecom giant’s subscribers with exclusive offers for Apple Music, reports TechCrunch.

The partnership will also see Airtel bundle Apple TV+ for its premium customers in India, while simultaneously shuttering its own Wynk Music app.

Airtel is an Indian multinational telecommunications services company based in New Delhi. It operates in 18 countries across South Asia and Africa, as well as the Channel Islands. Currently, Airtel provides 5G, 4G and LTE Advanced services throughout India.

Airtel customers who have subscribed to Airtel’s premium broadband and postpaid services will get Apple TV+ service included in their plans, the Indian firm said Tuesday. Apple charges 99 Indian rupees (about US$1.2) monthly for Apple TV+ and Apple Music in India.

TechCrunch says the partnership with Airtel will likely further lower the average revenue the company collects for Apple Music and TV+ in the world’s second-largest Internet market. However, the articles notes that “the move is likely Apple’s attempt to reach more users in India, a country where more than 90% smartphones run Android. Apple Music and Apple TV+ are available on Android.”

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related