Tenorshare has released UltData for iOS v10, an update of its data recovery software.

The upgrade sports a redesigned user interface. Other key features, according to the folks at Tenorshare:

Recovers files directly from iOS devices without any backup.

Selectively restores data from iCloud and iTunes backups without needing to reset your iPhone.

Supports recovery of over 35 data types, such as photos, messages, contacts, notes, and more.

Regains lost data from third-party apps, including WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, LINE, etc.

Provides a preview feature to help users verify data Integrity.

No technical knowledge required; a user-friendly tool for everyone.

Offers advanced features like system repair and backup & restore.

Tenorshare Ultdata for iOS 10 is compatible with macOS and Windows. There are three pricing options available, with prices ranging from US$45.95 to $65.95. Currently, Tenorshare is offering a 20% discount.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related