Tenorshare has released UltData for iOS v10, an update of its data recovery software.
The upgrade sports a redesigned user interface. Other key features, according to the folks at Tenorshare:
- Recovers files directly from iOS devices without any backup.
- Selectively restores data from iCloud and iTunes backups without needing to reset your iPhone.
- Supports recovery of over 35 data types, such as photos, messages, contacts, notes, and more.
- Regains lost data from third-party apps, including WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, LINE, etc.
- Provides a preview feature to help users verify data Integrity.
- No technical knowledge required; a user-friendly tool for everyone.
- Offers advanced features like system repair and backup & restore.
Tenorshare Ultdata for iOS 10 is compatible with macOS and Windows. There are three pricing options available, with prices ranging from US$45.95 to $65.95. Currently, Tenorshare is offering a 20% discount.
Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today