Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites:

° From The Information: Meta has canceled its planned Vision Pro competitor because it was expected to be too expensive to sell well.

° From MacRumors: Google Maps is rolling out a redesigned bottom bar to iPhones that aims to give the app a less cluttered look by reducing the number of tabs on the screen.

° From AppleInsider: An Apple-1 computer owned by Apple’s first applications engineer, Dana Redington, has sold for over $300,000, along with a panoply of other Apple-related items.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple’s “Find My” could be the next trendy social app.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Charlotte Henry of The Addition joins host Chuck Joiner to explain how the iPhone will soon play a critical role in English football (soccer for those of us in the U.S.).

Like this: Like Loading...

Related