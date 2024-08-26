HITN, a Spanish-language public media network, is donating 200 iPads to organizations in underserved neighborhoods, focusing not only on schools, but also on community centers, and nursing homes in NYC’s five boroughs.

HITN aims to close the digital gap that often affects Latino populations through this initiative, empowering them with tools to enhance learning, communication, and community engagement, says Michael D. Nieves, president and CEO at HITN. He adds that the donation of over 200 iPads will benefit the following organizations, among others:

P.S. 85 Great Expectations , in the Bronx, a public school supported by Chapter One, a nonprofit organization that provides online tutoring to schools through voluntary partnerships with various companies.

, in the Bronx, a public school supported by Chapter One, a nonprofit organization that provides online tutoring to schools through voluntary partnerships with various companies. Pomonok Center in Flushing is located on the campus of Pomonok Houses, a NYCHA housing development that is home to more than 4,000 residents. PCC is host to a senior center, after school program, and, in the summer months, a camp and teen program.

in Flushing is located on the campus of Pomonok Houses, a NYCHA housing development that is home to more than 4,000 residents. PCC is host to a senior center, after school program, and, in the summer months, a camp and teen program. ArchCare in New York City is the Continuing Care Community of the Archdiocese of New York, it’s our privilege to give everyone, especially our elders, the extra help they need. We pride ourselves on caring for people when and where they need it, at home, in the community, or in a nursing home.

in New York City is the Continuing Care Community of the Archdiocese of New York, it’s our privilege to give everyone, especially our elders, the extra help they need. We pride ourselves on caring for people when and where they need it, at home, in the community, or in a nursing home. Divine Mercy Catholic Academy, Queens, NY enrich each child’s development by requiring academic excellence and providing opportunities that challenge students and recognize individual achievement; develop with parents, moral values which guide students to love all of God’s creation and to be witness to the world with Christ as their model.

