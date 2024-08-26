The rumor was that the next big Apple event would be on Tuesday, September 10. Instead it will be on Monday, September 9.

Apple has sent out media invites to a “It’s Glowtime” event to be held on that date at 10 a.m. Pacific. It’s a sure bet that the tech giant will unveil its iPhone 16 line-up, new Apple Watches, and new AirPods at that time.

If Apple follows tradition, the items will be available for order on Friday, September 13, with availability following on Friday, September 20. Apple will stream the fall event live on its website, on YouTube, and through the Apple TV app.

