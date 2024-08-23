Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites:

° From MacRumors: Nintendo will shut down the Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp app for iOS on November 29, seven years after the game originally launched.

° From AppleInsider: Bungie has finally brought all of the “Marathon” trilogy of games to Steam, with “Marathon Infinity” now playable for free on modern Macs.

° From 9to5Mac: The Pokémon TCG is coming to your iPhone soon. Nintendo announced that an official Pokémon TCG Pocket app is launching on the iOS App Store at the end of October.

° From The MacObserver: Apple’s 128GB iPhone variant remains relevant due to iCloud adoption, Services revenue growth, and affordability for budget-conscious buyers.

° From Macworld: Apple is set to make further changes to the way default apps operate in the European Union in an effort to comply with the region’s Digital Markets Act.

° From iMore: An Apple-1 from Steve Jobs’ desk could fetch $1 million at auction.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the panel of Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, Marty Jencius, Jim Rea, Mark Fuccio and Web Bixby talk about how some are locked in to Office365 in spite of the risks.

