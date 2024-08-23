In a new Apple Card promo, Apple says it wants Card users to help their friends earn $75 in Daily Cash.

Here’s from the promo email sent to Apple Card users: Right now, you can help your friends earn $75 Daily Cash. If you refer Apple Card to a friend and they open a new Apple Card, we’ll give them $75 Daily Cash if they also make their first purchase within 30 days of opening the account.1 Because there’s no better gift than friends getting in on Daily Cash.

The Daily Cash you know and love is even more rewarding. You and your friends can automatically grow your Daily Cash back when you each open a high-yield Savings account2 at 4.40% annual percentage yield (APY).

You can invite your friends and view available offers directly through the Daily Cash hub in Wallet. Simply open the Wallet app, tap the More button, and select Daily Cash.

