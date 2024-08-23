Apple hasn’t released a media invite or announcement yet, but the tech giant plans to hold a Tuesday, September 10 event to introduce the iPhone 16, new Apple Watches, and new AirPods, according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman.

He adds that the unveiling will be followed by the phones going on sale Friday, September 20, in line with Apple’s typical approach in recent years. What’s more, Gurman says we’ll see updated MacBooks Pros, Mac minis, and iMacs soon — likely in October. They’ll be equipped with variants of Apple’s M4 processor.

The four machines have base-level M4 chips, according to developer logs (as noted by MacRumors). Three of the Macs have a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU. The fourth machine has an 8-core CPU and an 8-core GPU, which is not an M4 configuration that we’ve seen so far. All four of the M4 Macs have either 16GB or 32GB of Unified Memory.

