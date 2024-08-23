As noted by MacRumors, Apple Podcasts, “once the dominant platform for podcast listening,” is experiencing a “significant decline” in popularity as competitors like YouTube and Spotify gain ground, according to a recent study by Cumulus Media and Signal Hill Insights.

YouTube is now the most popular platform for podcast consumption in the United States, with 31% of respondents reporting it as their primary choice. Spotify follows at 21%, while ‌Apple Podcasts‌ has dropped to third place with only 12% of the market share. However, in July 2019, 29% of weekly podcast listeners primarily used ‌Apple Podcasts‌.

Other key highlights from the Cumulus Media and Signal Hill Insights report:

YouTube is used most among Podcast Newcomers, Podcast Pioneers, and heavy podcast consumers

YouTube podcast audience profile: Male and younger than the Apple Podcasts audience

As the world’s entertainment search engine, YouTube is the dominant podcast discovery platform where audiences are more likely to find podcasts

Those who discover a podcast on YouTube say they stick with the platform for video, comments, community, entertainment, recommendations, and platform features

However, the YouTube podcast audience is not exclusively tied to the platform

Watching and listening to podcasts are equally favored

Podcast Newcomers are more likely to prefer actively watching podcast videos; Those who began listening to podcasts 4+ years ago favor the audio-only experience

YouTube dominates association as the platform where podcasts can be watched and heard

Not all genres work for watchable podcasts: Consumers who prefer to watch are more likely to like News/Current Events and Sports podcasts; Among those who prefer to listen, True Crime is the leading podcast genre

The vast majority of the Apple and Spotify platform audience uses the smartphone, while 38% of YouTube’s podcast audience uses laptops and TV.

About Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts features millions of shows in more than 100 languages. Apple Podcasts Subscriptions is away for listeners to support their favorite creators and unlock premium experiences, including early access, extra episodes and ad-free listening. Apple Podcasts is available for free in over 170 countries and regions on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod and HomePod mini, CarPlay, iTunes on Windows, Amazon Alexa, and other smart speakers and car systems. More information is available at apple.com/apple-podcasts.

