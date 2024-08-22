Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites:

° From Macworld: CarPlay is loved by its users but its future as an Apple product lacks clear direction.

° From MacRumors: The newly announced iPhone Photography Awards highlight the best images of 2024.

° From The New York Post: A fed-up California woman catches mail thieves my sending herself an Apple AirTag.

° From the Apple Newsroom page: Apple and 4-H are bringing technology to a new generation of learners.

° From Cult of Mac: The CEO of Sonos threw cold water on hopes that the speaker-maker would replace its much-maligned new application with the previous version. Turns out that would make the problem worse.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related