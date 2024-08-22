Latin America’s (LATAM’s) smartphone shipments increased by 14.5% year-over-year in quarter two of 2024, according to Counterpoint’s latest Market Monitor report.

Samsung led the market with a decreased share of 32% and a 2% drop in shipments. However, Apple grew in volume and share following its “aggressive pricing strategies for legacy models,” according to Counterpoint. iPhone sales increased 44% from the second quarter of 2023 to quarter two of 2024.

“Apple grew year-over-year with the Brazilian market as its main growth driver,” reports the research group. “The brand is using aggressive pricing strategies for its locally assembled legacy models. Apple’s 4G model sales are declining sharply and 5G models will soon have more share in its sales. Brazil and Mexico are driving Apple’s volume in the LATAM region.”

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related