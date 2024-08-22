EXG Pro has released the Godzilla Gojira City Cable Guy, an exclusive, limited-edition accessory available only at Target.

This phone and controller holder is officially licensed and inspired by the iconic kaiju. The Godzilla Gojira City Cable Guy brings the ferocious king of monsters into your home, standing approximately 8 inches tall.

This collectible figure captures Godzilla in his classic form, ready to hold your gaming controller, smartphone, or other electronic devices with the same power and intensity that has made him a global icon.

The Godzilla Gojira City Cable Guy is designed with versatility in mind. It’s compatible with most game controllers, including Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch, as well as smartphones of various sizes.

The figure includes a 6-foot micro-USB charging cable. The EXG Pro Godzilla Gojira City Cable Guy is available exclusively at Target stores and online at Target.com for a limited time for US$29.99.

