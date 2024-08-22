Eternal Storms has updated Tameo for a variety of Apple devices to version 1.1.

The app is an auto-repeating, “tapping” timer. It’s designed as a companion for repetitive tasks, like watering each of your hedge plants for the same amount of time, brushing each side of each quadrant of your teeth, stretching different parts of your body for 15 seconds each, etc.

With version 1.1, the Watch app now offers complications and widgets, so you can easily re-start your last used interval, or just launch the app more quickly. You can now have Tameno widgets on your iPhone’s or iPad’s Lock Screen. Intervals in the interactive widget can now be changed more easily.

Tameno is a universal one-time purchase on the App Stores, so a single purchase allows you to use the app on your Apple Watches, iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple TVs. It costs US$3.99,, is available in English and German, and requires watchOS 9.4, iOS 16.6, iPadOS 16.6, macOS 13.5, and tvOS 16.6. Complications and Widgets on Apple Watch require watchOS 10. The interactive widget requires macOS 14 and iOS 17.

