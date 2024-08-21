A newly discovered bug causes iPhones and iPads to briefly crash, reports TechCrunch. All you need to trigger the bug are just four characters.

A security researcher has found that typing “”:: can cause the Apple mobile user interface, called Springboard, to crash. TechCrunch verified that those characters do crash Springboard when typed into the Search bar in the Settings app, as well as if you swipe all the way to the right on your home screen and type them into the App Library search bar.

