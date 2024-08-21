The Pixelmator team has added its own straightening tool to its Pixelmator Pro (pictured) and Photomator apps.

Pixelmator is a comprehsive image editor (my favorite, by the way). Photomator (the app previously known as Pixelmator Pro) focuses on photos.

According to the Pixelmator team, the apps’ Auto Straighten has been completely redesigned and now offers “5x more precision, particularly in images with unclear horizons and low-quality images.”

Photomator 3.3.22 for Mac is available with a free trial on the Mac App Store. It costs either US$100 for a lifetime license, or from $4.99 per month as a subscription. Pixelmator Pro costs $50 from the Mac App Store, and is a one-time purchase.

