iCloud Storage remains Apple’s most popular service, according to a new report from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP).

Among Apple customers, paid iCloud storage is most common, with almost two-thirds of customers using it in the company’s US customer base. The two paid streaming media services, Apple Music and Apple TV+, reach 42% and 32% of Apple customers, respectively. Two other media-based apps, Podcasts and News, have about one-third and one-quarter penetration, though survey respondents may not be specifically referring to paid subscriptions.

“We expect it disappoints Apple that AppleCare continues to achieve a much lower share of customers, with only 17% of Apple iPhone buyers also purchasing AppleCare,” says CIRP. “The extent of competition helps explain how well Apple does with individual services. Paid iCloud storage has almost no competition, and is well-integrated across Apple devices. iPhone users are prompted to subscribe when their backup and storage of photos and other data crosses the free to paid capacity threshold. Conversely, iPhone buyers can get an extended warranty from many sources, including carriers and retailers.”

